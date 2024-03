KAMPALA: The Ugandan shilling was flat on Monday, with inflows of hard currency from exporters of commodities like coffee, gold and tea helping lend support, traders said.

At 0911 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,900/3,910, the same level it closed on Thursday.

Ugandan shilling steady; to ease due to commercial bank FX demand

Markets were closed on Friday for a public holiday.