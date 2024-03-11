AIRLINK 65.75 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (7.08%)
BOP 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.93%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.23%)
DFML 16.27 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.37%)
DGKC 71.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.99%)
FCCL 18.12 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.57%)
FFBL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.72%)
FFL 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.51%)
GGL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.49%)
HBL 114.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.19%)
HUBC 116.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
HUMNL 6.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
KOSM 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.38%)
MLCF 38.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.66%)
OGDC 129.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
PAEL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.16%)
PIAA 18.03 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (7.51%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 115.35 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.4%)
PRL 29.76 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.09%)
PTC 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (7.32%)
SEARL 55.82 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (5.32%)
SNGP 65.90 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.56%)
SSGC 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.9%)
TELE 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
TPLP 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.39%)
TRG 72.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.97%)
UNITY 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.03%)
BR100 6,813 Increased By 27 (0.4%)
BR30 23,239 Increased By 215 (0.93%)
KSE100 65,952 Increased By 158.7 (0.24%)
KSE30 22,024 Increased By 15.3 (0.07%)
London copper prices steady on supply tension, weaker dollar

Reuters Published 11 Mar, 2024 09:56am

BEIJING: Copper prices in London were steady on Monday as traders assessed lower inventories and tight global supply, while a weaker US dollar also lent support.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange held its ground at $8,582.50 per metric ton by 0233 GMT, having hit a five-week high on Friday.

The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slid 0.7% to 69,450 yuan ($1,314.07) per ton.

Supporting copper prices were mine-side disruptions that started last December, dampening Chinese smelters’ profit margins and threatening to curb output.

LME copper stocks declined on Friday to the lowest levels since last August.

Production by copper giant Codelco in Chile, the world’s major producer of the metal, in January sank near 16% year-on-year, while output from other producers in the nation climbed.

The dollar index hovered close to a nearly two-month low reached Friday, when monthly payrolls figures signalled a cooling US labour market, keeping the Fed on track to ease policy.

Copper extends gains on hopes for rate cuts, China revival

LME aluminium eased 0.2% to $2,236, zinc slipped 0.5% to $2,516, nickel lost 0.3% to 17,960, lead added 0.2% to $2,109, while tin little moved at $27,630.

SHFE aluminium shed 0.4% to 19,120 yuan, zinc moved 0.3% lower to 21,130 yuan, tin fell 1.1% to 220,080 yuan, nickel nudged down 0.1% to 137,390 yuan, while lead ticked 0.6% higher to 16,215 yuan.

Copper dollar index

