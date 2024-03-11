AIRLINK 61.16 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.27%)
BOP 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.31%)
CNERGY 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (6.77%)
DFML 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
DGKC 70.93 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.04%)
FCCL 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.65%)
FFBL 25.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.3%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.03%)
HBL 114.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.34%)
HUBC 116.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.76%)
KEL 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.77%)
KOSM 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (7.6%)
MLCF 37.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
OGDC 129.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.59%)
PAEL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.39%)
PIAA 16.77 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (7.5%)
PIBTL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
PPL 114.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.19%)
PRL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.03%)
PTC 12.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.33%)
SEARL 53.05 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3.01%)
SNGP 65.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.26%)
SSGC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
TELE 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (9.48%)
TPLP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.06%)
TRG 72.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
UNITY 23.67 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,786 Increased By 21.1 (0.31%)
BR30 23,024 Increased By 99.4 (0.43%)
KSE100 65,794 Increased By 190.7 (0.29%)
KSE30 22,008 Decreased By -105.1 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 11, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-03-11

500MW solar system projects: Chinese firm, My Energy collaborate

Recorder Report Published 11 Mar, 2024 04:45am

LAHORE: A significant milestone in the realm of solar energy has been reached as a joint venture agreement, valued at USD 700 million, has been inked.

The agreement, focused on the solar energy sector, brings together the expertise of Chinese firm Hanersun Technologies and Pakistani counterpart My Energy. The collaboration aims to spearhead the development of 500 MW solar system projects. The formal signing ceremony took place at a local hotel, with Vice President of Hanersun Technologies, Sunny Sun, and CEO of My Energy, Tariq Wazir Ali, sealing the deal.

The joint venture entails an investment of USD 700 million, earmarked for various 500 MW solar projects. This encompasses the establishment of distribution networks, dealer networks, warranty and service centers, alongside flagship stores.

During the ceremony, CEO of My Energy, Tariq Wazir Ali, underscored the critical importance of offering sustainable energy solutions in a nation heavily reliant on costly furnace oil and diesel for power generation. He underscored the potential for substantial cost reductions and advocated for a transition towards cleaner energy alternatives, notably solar power.

Ali also outlined plans to expedite the completion of multiple 500 MW projects within the inaugural year, with a specific focus on bolstering solar energy solutions in the steel and agriculture sectors.

Vice President of Hanersun Technologies, Sunny Sun, acknowledged the prevailing dearth of quality solar energy products in Pakistan and affirmed the company’s dedication to collaborating with My Energy to remedy this shortfall. He emphasised the joint venture’s commitment to providing accessible energy solutions to Pakistanis while championing sustainable energy practices nationwide.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

solar system projects

Comments

200 characters

500MW solar system projects: Chinese firm, My Energy collaborate

Speedy localisation of solar panels: MoC asks Chinese firm to consider forming JV

PPP’s Zardari sworn in as 14th President of Pakistan

Xi, Raeesi congratulate Zardari

PTI’s Khosa, Raja arrested

Federal cabinet likely to take oath today

‘Ramazan package’ increased

‘Collecting funds from IESCO accounts’: IHC issues contempt notices to FBR officials

‘FPCCI to take up KP’s energy issues with Centre’

Palestinians: Saudi King urges world community to halt brutal crimes

Ramazan begins in Saudi Arabia, UAE today

Read more stories