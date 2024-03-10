AIRLINK 61.16 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.27%)
BOP 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.31%)
CNERGY 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (6.77%)
DFML 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
DGKC 70.93 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.04%)
FCCL 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.65%)
FFBL 25.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.3%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.03%)
HBL 114.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.34%)
HUBC 116.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.76%)
KEL 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.77%)
KOSM 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (7.6%)
MLCF 37.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
OGDC 129.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.59%)
PAEL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.39%)
PIAA 16.77 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (7.5%)
PIBTL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
PPL 114.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.19%)
PRL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.03%)
PTC 12.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.33%)
SEARL 53.05 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3.01%)
SNGP 65.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.26%)
SSGC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
TELE 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (9.48%)
TPLP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.06%)
TRG 72.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
UNITY 23.67 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,786 Increased By 21.1 (0.31%)
BR30 23,024 Increased By 99.4 (0.43%)
KSE100 65,794 Increased By 190.7 (0.29%)
KSE30 22,008 Decreased By -105.1 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 11, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israel's Netanyahu says Biden 'wrong' in critique of war policy

AFP Published March 10, 2024

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday rejected US President Joe Biden's comment that Israel's approach to the war in Gaza was "hurting Israel more than helping Israel".

Benjamin Netanyahu pledges 'safe passage' for Rafah civilians

"If he meant by that that I'm pursuing private policies against the majority, the wish of the majority of Israelis, and that this is hurting the interests of Israel, then he's wrong on both counts," Netanyahu said in an interview with Politico.

Joe Biden Benjamin Netanyahu

Comments

200 characters

Israel's Netanyahu says Biden 'wrong' in critique of war policy

Asif Ali Zardari takes oath as Pakistan’s 14th president

China, Iran felicitate Asif Zardari on election as President

Two killed as bomb rips through Peshawar market

Palestinians prepare for Ramazan in the shadow of Gaza war

US dispatches aid ship to Gaza after Biden vows to build pier

Saudi Aramco boosts dividend despite drop in 2023 profit

India says Europe trade group commits to $100bn 15-year deal

In bitcoin’s shadow, another cryptocurrency, Ether, stages its own rally

India become number one Test side overtaking Australia

Kyiv vows ‘never’ to surrender to Russia, slamming Pope negotiation call

Read more stories