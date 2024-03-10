Israel's Netanyahu says Biden 'wrong' in critique of war policy

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday rejected US President Joe Biden's comment that Israel's approach to the war in Gaza was "hurting Israel more than helping Israel".

Benjamin Netanyahu pledges 'safe passage' for Rafah civilians

"If he meant by that that I'm pursuing private policies against the majority, the wish of the majority of Israelis, and that this is hurting the interests of Israel, then he's wrong on both counts," Netanyahu said in an interview with Politico.