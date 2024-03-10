AIRLINK 61.16 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.27%)
Mar 11, 2024
Ramazan moon sighted in Saudi Arabia, UAE

  • First fasting day to be observed on Monday, March 11
BR Web Desk Published March 10, 2024

Saudi Arabian and UAE authorities have confirmed the sighting of the Ramazan 2024 moon, marking the start of the fasting month from Monday, March 11.

“The crescent moon has been sighted in Saudi Arabia. Therefore, Ramadhān 1445 will begin tonight,” the official X handle of Harmain also confirmed.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, felicitated citizens and residents of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Muslims around the world on the occasion of the Holy month of Ramazan.

Meanwhile, the UAE’s moon-sighting committee has also confirmed that the Ramazan crescent was sighted in the skies of Abu Dhabi and that the country will observe the first fasting day on Monday.

