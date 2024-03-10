AIRLINK 61.16 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.27%)
PM felicitates Zardari

APP Published 10 Mar, 2024 03:03am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday congratulated Asif Ali Zardari, President of PPPP, on his election to the office of President of Pakistan, for a second term.

The prime minister said that the members of the National Assembly, Senate and the four provincial assemblies had reposed confidence in Asif Ali Zardari.

“President Asif Ali Zardari will be a symbol of strength of federation,” PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.

The prime minister also expressed the hope that Asif Ali Zardari, as President of Pakistan, would perform his constitutional duties amicably as his election to the office was a continuation of the democratic norms.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also reiterated that the coalition parties in the government would strive for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

