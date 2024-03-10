DIGP West vows to curb criminal activities in NKATI area

KARACHI: Deputy Inspector General of Police West Karachi, Captain Asim Khan (Retd), has vowed to improve the security situation and curb criminal activities in the North Karachi Industrial Area.

The Police Department is dedicated to bolstering security measures and addressing security concerns in the region.

He articulated these assurances during his visit to the North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (NKATI), DIGP West instructed an increase in patrolling in the North Karachi Industrial Area in response to the requests from industrialists. Additionally, he reviewed the patrolling schedule to maintain law and order during Ramazan.

Patrolling will be ensured from 12:00 noon to 02:00 p.m. and from 4:00 p.m. until sunset, particularly to curb criminal activities during the holy month.

Faisal Moiz Khan, President of NKATI, welcomed DIG West Captain Asim Khan (Retd) during their discussion on preventing criminal activities and addressing the security situation in the North Karachi Industrial Area.

Khan emphasized the need to increase police patrols at entry and exit routes under strict supervision.

He stressed the importance of implementing effective measures to create a conducive environment, allowing the industrial community and workers to commute to their factories without fear.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024