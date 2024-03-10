WCLA holds photo walk at Shalimar Bagh

LAHORE: The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) organized a photo walk at Shalimar Bagh on Saturday.

On this occasion, 300 photographers participated in this photo walk and toured different parts of Shalimar Bagh. The purpose of this photo walk was to bring different parts of Shalimar Bagh and historical buildings to public view where the renovation work is being carried out by the Authority.

In this photo walk, historical buildings of Shalimar Bagh, such as Arz Begi, Fountains, Hammam Shahi, Watch Tower, Queen's Bedroom, Naqar Khana, Bara Dari, Daulat Khana-a-khas-o-Aam, Sawan Bhadon Pavilion and King's khawbgah toured, which has its own unique identity in history. At the end of this tour, a musical performance and drum circle were organised; 250 people participated in the drum circle.

The participants appreciated the efforts of the Walled City of Lahore Authority and welcomed the organization of such activities in the future.

Commenting on the event, WLCA Director General Kamran Lashari said that such activities are of significant importance for the promotion of historical buildings and tourism, and the Authority is working day and night to achieve this important goal. They are planning a photo walk of other historical sites of Lahore in the coming months, he added.

