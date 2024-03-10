AIRLINK 61.16 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.27%)
ATC grants post-arrest bail to Imran Riaz

Recorder Report Published 10 Mar, 2024 03:03am

LAHORE: An antiterrorism court on Saturday granted post-arrest bail to Imran Riaz Khan in a case of violence outside Zaman Park residence of PTI former Chairman Founder Imran Khan.

Racecourse police had arrested the anchorperson in the criminal case after a special court released him on bail in a graft case about the contract of Dhrabi Lake in Chakwal.

A lawyer for Imran Riaz argued that his client was not a member of any political party. He said the petitioner being a media person was present outside Zaman Park to cover a peaceful protest.

Meanwhile another antiterrorism court extended the pre-arrest bail of PTIâ€™s former secretary general Asad Umar, Zain Qureshi, Farhat Abbas and 73 other suspects in the Corps Commander House attack case till March 09. All suspects personally appeared before except Umar as his lawyer filed an application for a one-time permission from personal appearance and the court allowed the same accordingly.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

