Mar 10, 2024
Business & Finance Print 2024-03-10

SMAP-TDAP collaborative efforts create meaningful scope for salt exporters

Recorder Report Published 10 Mar, 2024 03:03am

KARACHI: The collaborative efforts of the Salt Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SMAP) and the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) have resulted in a ground-breaking opportunity for emerging Pakistani salt exporters.

The seminar, held at the FTC Building, signifies a historic moment, showcasing the strategic alliance’s success in expanding the global visibility of Pakistan’s salt industry.

This strategic partnership aims to empower nascent exporters by leveraging the vast reach and consumer base of leading e-commerce platforms, including Amazon and Daraz.

Qasim Yaqoob Paracha, President of Salt Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SMAP), affirms, “This collaboration creates unprecedented opportunities for our salt exporters to engage with a global audience, marking a transformative phase for our industry.”

Esteemed members, both seasoned and new, have demonstrated a profound engagement in this seminar. Notable Figures including Naeem Manzoor and Adil Mukhtar from TDAP have actively participated, joined by representatives from diverse sectors who have displayed a notable enthusiasm for the event.

These globally recognized online marketplaces provide an exclusive avenue for Pakistani salt exporters to engage with international buyers, thereby amplifying their market presence on a global scale.

The advantages for salt exporters are manifold. Integration with these e-commerce platforms offers entry to a worldwide audience, facilitating the promotion and sale of their products on an international platform.

The streamlined process of online transactions and secure payment gateways ensures a seamless experience, fostering trust and credibility for both exporters and buyers.

Furthermore, the collaboration with Amazon and Daraz levels the playing field for new exporters, enabling them to compete with established players in the global market.

The platforms provide robust marketing and promotional tools, assisting exporters in showcasing the distinctive qualities of Pakistani salt, emphasizing its purity and superior quality.

A key focus during the seminar was the consequential impact on salt exporters and, consequently, the overall economic benefit for Pakistan.

Listing Pakistani salt products on these prominent e-commerce platforms promises substantial economic gains through increased export revenue, foreign exchange earnings, and enhanced promotion of the country’s image as a reliable and high-quality salt producer.

The success of Pakistani salt exporters on Amazon and Daraz was poised not only to catalyze the growth of individual businesses but also to play a pivotal role in fortifying the country’s export sector.

This collaboration aligns with the government’s strategic vision for economic growth and export diversification, further solidifying Pakistan’s standing as a formidable player in the global market.

In conclusion, the Seminar between SMAP and TDAP, as emphasized by Qasim Yaqoob Paracha, President of SMAP, laid the groundwork for a transformative journey for salt exporters in Pakistan.

“The opportunity to showcase products on renowned e-commerce platforms is a game-changer for the industry,” states Yaqoob, “and the ensuing benefits are poised to significantly contribute to the nation’s economic prosperity.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

TDAP SMAP salt exporters

