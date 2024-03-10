AIRLINK 61.16 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.27%)
BOP 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.31%)
CNERGY 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (6.77%)
DFML 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
DGKC 70.93 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.04%)
FCCL 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.65%)
FFBL 25.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.3%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.03%)
HBL 114.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.34%)
HUBC 116.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.76%)
KEL 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.77%)
KOSM 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (7.6%)
MLCF 37.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
OGDC 129.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.59%)
PAEL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.39%)
PIAA 16.77 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (7.5%)
PIBTL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.84%)
PPL 114.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.19%)
PRL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.03%)
PTC 12.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.33%)
SEARL 53.05 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3.01%)
SNGP 65.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.26%)
SSGC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
TELE 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (9.48%)
TPLP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.06%)
TRG 72.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
UNITY 23.67 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,786 Increased By 21.1 (0.31%)
BR30 23,024 Increased By 99.4 (0.43%)
KSE100 65,794 Increased By 190.7 (0.29%)
KSE30 22,008 Decreased By -105.1 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 10, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-10

Silk Routes Forum: forging the path to regional prosperity & harmony

Press Release Published 10 Mar, 2024 03:03am

ISLAMABAD: The Silk Routes Forum had its launch event recently at a local hotel in Islamabad. This event marks the beginning of an important initiative that aims to promote sustainable development and peaceful coexistence in the region.

The launch event of the Silk Routes Forum in Islamabad attracted attendees from various walks of life, including diplomats, politicians, and businessmen. The diverse participation highlighted the broad interest and support for this initiative, showcasing a collective commitment from different sectors towards the forum’s objectives and goals.

The Silk Routes Forum’s mission is to bring together governments, NGOs, corporations, and other stakeholders to work collaboratively for a future with sustainable, secure, prosperous, and equitable societies.

Silk Routes Forum that is launched in Islamabad focuses on three key goals: Firstly, it strives for sustainable and equitable growth by designing pathways for balanced regional development and reducing inequalities. Secondly, the forum advocates for peace and security, emphasizing collective responsibility, ethics, and morality to prevent conflict and human insecurity. Lastly, it promotes coexistence and inclusivity by encouraging cultural exchanges, fostering synergy among diverse communities, and celebrating shared traditions to build empathy and understanding from the grassroots level. These goals collectively define the forum’s commitment to shaping a harmonious and prosperous future for the Silk Routes region.

During the Islamabad launch event of Silk Routes Forum, speakers highlighted the importance of the Silk Routes Forum and its impact on the lasting Pakistan-China relationship. They stressed how the forum can bring positive changes like sustainable development, reducing inequalities, and enhancing regional stability. The speakers emphasized how the forum strengthens the bond between Pakistan and China, showcasing their joint commitment to progress and understanding.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Silk Routes Forum

Comments

200 characters

Silk Routes Forum: forging the path to regional prosperity & harmony

Developing green hydrogen: action plan, policy on the cards

Achakzai congratulates Zardari

PTI cries foul

‘Obligatory’ foreign visits: Cabinet Div authorised to update lists

Liquidation of trusts by corporate restructuring companies: SECP issues new procedure

Rupee cover of Rs9.99bn sought for utilising foreign aid

Will new finance minister help arrest FBR’s revenue collection slide?

Opposition leader in NA: SIC submits Omar Ayub’s name

Business premises established in FATA: SC explains how immunity from taxation under ITO can be claimed

Bilateral cooperation: CCP starts negotiations with FAS

Read more stories