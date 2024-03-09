Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

SBA: IMF awaits formation of PM Shehbaz’s cabinet ahead of sending mission for 2nd review

President Dr Arif Alvi presented with farewell guard of honour

PM Shehbaz announces relief package for AJK rain victims

Jahangir Piracha, CEO Engro Polymer & Chemicals, ‘opts for early retirement’

Success of Balochistan is success of Pakistan, says COAS Munir

Pakistan’s remittances clock in at $2.25bn in February, up 13% YoY

