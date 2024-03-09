AIRLINK 61.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.68%)
Thar Foundation to launch special programme for Thari women

Recorder Report Published 09 Mar, 2024 04:59am

KARACHI: Thar Foundation is launching a special programme dedicated to enhancing technical and vocational skills among Thari women. This initiative will unlock new avenues of empowerment and inclusivity, ensuring improved skill-set and capabilities for women in the technical domain.

Amir Iqbal, Chief Executive Officer of Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) and Thar Foundation, stated that TF continues to provide educational opportunities to over 5000 students with a focus on 1500 girls.

These students spread across 23 school units are aided by over 56% female teachers who are empowering this educational journey within the areas of Mithi, Islamkot and adjoining villages.

Moreover, we have trained over 70 females as dump truck drivers; 25 employed on full-time basis in mining operations. Additionally, 84 local female entrepreneurs have also been provided with business grants to start their own ventures, he added.

