LHC transfers presiding judge of ATC-I Lahore

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday transferred the presiding judge of the Anti-Terrorism Court-I, Lahore, who was seized the bail petitions of in important cases including the Corps Commander House attack case.

A notification issued by the LHC registrar said District & Sessions Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal/Judge of the ATC-I, Lahore has been post on repatriation as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at Rahim Yar Khan sessions court against a newly created post.

Judge Naveed Iqbal was posted at the ATC-I on January 10 last.

The judge, from February 17 to March 7, granted post-arrest bail to as many as 154 PTI activists in Corps Commander House attack case.

Sarwar Road police had registered the cases against the leaders and the workers of the PTI on charges of attacking corps commander residence at Lahore during the May 9 riots.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024