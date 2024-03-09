AIRLINK 61.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.68%)
Awaran farmers will be provided all facilities: COAS

Nuzhat Nazar Published 09 Mar, 2024 04:59am

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir during his visit to Awaran district of Balochistan vowed that farmers will be provided with all kinds of agricultural facilities, including the provision of easy agricultural loans, seeds, fertilisers, solar tube wells, and guidance by agriculture experts.

During the visit, the COAS was briefed on the security situation and efforts being undertaken by the Pakistan Army in the socio-economic development and agriculture potential of the province.

While interacting with the notables and farmers of Awaran, COAS emphasized the importance of agriculture and Army's commitment to the Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI).

The COAS said that farmers will be provided with all kinds of agricultural facilities, including the provision of easy agricultural loans, seeds, fertilisers, solar tube wells and guidance by agriculture experts, so that they can cultivate their lands and become partners in the progress and development of Pakistan.

The COAS interacted with the local elders, farmers and families of Shuhada and assured them of the Army's unstinting support for their security and welfare, while paying rich tribute to the sacrifices rendered by the Shuhada.

Later on, COAS inaugurated Cadet College Awaran and interacted with faculty members and students. The army chief appreciated the establishment of yet another Cadet College in Balochistan for the people of the area. He reiterated his commitment that Pakistan Army will continue development and relief activities in Balochistan in collaboration with the concerned civil departments.

The COAS remarked Success of Balochistan is success of Pakistan. People of Pakistan are proud of the brave people of Balochistan who have stood tall against all odds. Armed Forces of Pakistan and law enforcement agencies will continue to render their services in support of the people of Balochistan for peace and prosperity.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Corps Commander Balochistan Corps.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

