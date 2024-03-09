AIRLINK 61.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.68%)
Mar 09, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-03-09

Coca-Cola, Rizq to distribute over 8m meals across 9 cities

Recorder Report Published 09 Mar, 2024 04:59am

ISLAMABAD: Coca-Cola Pakistan with Rizq, a local non-profit organization will continue their shared vision of a hunger-free Pakistan for the fourth consecutive year. Starting from this Ramazan, the partnership aims to distribute over 8 million meals across 9 cities benefiting more than 150,000 people throughout the year.

Additionally, through GroRizq-KissanDost Programme, they are providing seeds to farmers to grow crops. In the previous years, together, the partnership distributed over 6 million meals to those in needs, nationwide and helped over 1000 small farmer families and rehabilitated over 500 acres of land that were grappling with the effects of devastating 2022 floods.

Coca-Cola Pakistan has also made it easier for the consumers to contribute to the cause with their ‘Buy One Donate One’ campaign which they can do simply by scanning the Donation QR code, available on Coca-Cola’s bottles.

Speaking about the partnership, Aisha Sarwari, Senior Director Public Affairs, Communications & Sustainability, Coca-Cola Pakistan & Afghanistan Region, shared, “No single person or institution can solve for the large scale of hunger we have in Pakistan, as we rank at 6th on global food insecurity. However, we can compound our efforts and impact by making strategic partnerships. In Rizq, we found the right grassroots institution that delivered incredible results in a dignified way to those in needs. ”

Huzaifa Ahmad, Co-founder Rizq commented, “We ensure that the meals served are nutritious, hygienically prepared, and tasty. Our GroRizq - KissanDost Programme has been consistently aiding the farming communities through provision of agricultural inputs and implements as well as capacity building and knowledge sharing.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024



