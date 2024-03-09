AIRLINK 61.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.68%)
JI organises walk on International Women’s Day

Recorder Report Published 09 Mar, 2024 04:59am

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Women Wing on Friday took out a walk to mark the International Women’s Day 2024 and dedicated the march to women in Gaza as solidarity.

JI Karachi Women Wing head, Javidan Faheem led the march to Karachi Press Club which other female leaders of the party including Tayyaba Atif, Durdana Siddiqui, Rakshinda Muneeb also attended Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, the JI Karachi Chief told the marchers at the Club that nations unfortunately ignored the plight of women of Gaza in Israeli war, while celebrating the day.

“The women in Gaza have been subjected to inhumane sufferings,” he said that Israelis along with western nations including the UK, US and European nations have been killing them in the worst cold-blooded fashion.

The war monger West is forcing women along with children of Gaza into the deadly starvation, depriving of basic necessities including medical aid to see them die haplessly, Hafiz Naeem said.

“JI Pakistan Ameer Sirajul Haq has appealed to the nation to observe March 10 as a solidarity day with Palestinians against the Zionist regime in Israel as well as their supporters, “ he told the participants.

He said that the JI Karachi will take out a rally on March 10 from the mausoleum of Quaid- e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to the Sea Breeze Plaza to express solidarity with Palestinians.

