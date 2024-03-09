AIRLINK 61.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.68%)
BOP 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
CNERGY 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (8.52%)
DFML 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
DGKC 70.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.85%)
FCCL 17.84 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.54%)
FFBL 25.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.3%)
GGL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.43%)
HBL 114.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.3%)
HUBC 116.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.76%)
KEL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.4%)
KOSM 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.43%)
MLCF 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
OGDC 129.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.45%)
PAEL 24.17 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.96%)
PIAA 16.77 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (7.5%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
PPL 114.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.23%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.64%)
PTC 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
SEARL 53.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.91%)
SNGP 65.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
SSGC 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.91%)
TELE 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (9.72%)
TPLP 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
TRG 72.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.14%)
UNITY 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 6,768 Increased By 2.8 (0.04%)
BR30 22,971 Increased By 47.1 (0.21%)
KSE100 65,794 Increased By 190.7 (0.29%)
KSE30 22,008 Decreased By -105.1 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 09, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-03-09

Yuan steady

Reuters Published 09 Mar, 2024 04:59am

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan held steady against a weakening US dollar, as US yields slipped after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments reinforced market expectations for rate cuts.

Powell said on Thursday the US central bank was “not far” from gaining the confidence it needs in falling inflation to begin cutting interest rates. The 10-year Treasury yield dropped below 4.1% overnight, with the dollar index down to its lowest in nearly two months on Friday.

Meanwhile, the rally in China’s long-dated bonds is cooling after the country’s central bank said it is surveying some rural lenders’ bond investments.

Recent trading volume for China’s spot yuan remained light, with traders citing a lack of direction as the yuan continued to loiter below 7.2 against the dollar.

Trading volume for the first five trading sessions in March averaged $23.2 billion. That compares with an average daily volume of $34.5 billion in January and $27 billion in February.

The spot yuan opened at 7.1884 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.1923 at midday, 8 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

The global dollar index was a touch softer at 102.819 from the previous close of 102.823.

The offshore yuan was trading 91 pips weaker than the onshore spot at 7.2014 per dollar.

US dollar Jerome Powell China’s yuan global dollar index

Comments

200 characters

Yuan steady

PM vows structural reforms

Vote ‘rigging’: IMF dampens hopes of PTI

Sovereign dollar rally to two-year high

Rs160bn FBR notice lands SNGPL in hot water

Reducing risk of sales tax fraud: FBR places curbs on various activities, transactions

CJP explains how polls could have been derailed

Fuel supply on exclusive basis to 3 IPPs: CCP rejects PSO’s exemption extension request

ECC extends validity of ‘MSRSSFM’

‘Misuse’ of EFS: Rs1.08bn tax evasion scam unearthed

Former SC judge accused of harming judiciary’s reputation

Read more stories