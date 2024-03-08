AIRLINK 61.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.68%)
BOP 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
CNERGY 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (8.52%)
DFML 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
DGKC 70.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.85%)
FCCL 17.84 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.54%)
FFBL 25.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.3%)
GGL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.43%)
HBL 114.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.3%)
HUBC 116.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.76%)
KEL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.4%)
KOSM 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.43%)
MLCF 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
OGDC 129.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.45%)
PAEL 24.17 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.96%)
PIAA 16.77 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (7.5%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
PPL 114.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.23%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.64%)
PTC 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
SEARL 53.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.91%)
SNGP 65.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
SSGC 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.91%)
TELE 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (9.72%)
TPLP 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
TRG 72.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.14%)
UNITY 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 6,768 Increased By 2.8 (0.04%)
BR30 22,971 Increased By 47.1 (0.21%)
KSE100 65,794 Increased By 190.7 (0.29%)
KSE30 22,008 Decreased By -105.1 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 08, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK PM Sunak’s mother-in-law appointed to Indian parliament

AFP Published 08 Mar, 2024 05:38pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

NEW DELHI: The mother-in-law of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was on Friday appointed to serve in India’s parliament, capping a career working for the philanthropic arm of her billionaire husband’s tech firm.

Sudha Murthy, 73, is the former chair of the Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the global tech behemoth Infosys her husband N.R. Narayana Murthy co-founded in 1981.

The couple’s daughter Akshata married Sunak in 2009.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “delighted” at Murthy’s nomination to the upper house, announced by President Droupadi Murmu.

He said in a social media post that her “contributions to diverse fields including social work, philanthropy and education have been immense and inspiring”.

Most members of India’s upper house are elected but 12 of them, usually high achievers in public life, are nominated to the chamber by the president for a six-year term.

Indian opposition’s Sonia Gandhi to skip elections, but not politics

Murthy, whose appointment takes immediate effect, said she her nomination was a “privilege and honour”.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity to serve our nation,” she wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

An engineer by training, Murthy is also a feted author and her foundation is credited with establishing libraries in rural areas.

The Indian government last year bestowed Sudha with the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian honour, for her career in social work.

Her husband Narayana has an estimated net worth of $4.7 billion, according to Forbes.

In the past he has said he needed to borrow money from his wife to start his firm, now India’s seventh-largest by market cap and the first Indian company to be listed on the New York stock exchange.

Sunak, 43, became the first British prime minister of South Asian descent in 2022 – a milestone year for India’s relationship with its former colonial ruler.

That August marked the 75th anniversary of India’s independence from Britain, weeks before the South Asian country overtook Britain to become the world’s fifth-largest economy.

Narendra Modi Rishi Sunak Indian parliament Sudha Murthy Infosys Foundation

Comments

200 characters

UK PM Sunak’s mother-in-law appointed to Indian parliament

SBA: IMF awaits formation of PM Shehbaz’s cabinet ahead of sending mission for 2nd review

Rupee sees back-to-back gains against US dollar

Pakistan’s remittances clock in at $2.25bn in February, up 13% YoY

Cnergyico Pk anticipates investment of over $1bn in refinery upgradation

Expanding Israeli settlements a ‘war crime’: UN

PM Shehbaz announces to establish Pakistan Education Endowment Fund

KSE-100 ends week in green as IMF statements help sentiment

X factor: Social media platform ban hits businesses, news in Pakistan

Jahangir Piracha, CEO Engro Polymer & Chemicals, ‘opts for early retirement’

Incomplete electoral college: Achakzai asks ECP to postpone presidential election

Read more stories