Hasaranga return boosts Sri Lanka for Bangladesh T20 decider

SYLHET: Sri Lanka T20 captain Wanindu Hasaranga’s return from suspension could give his team the edge in the decider of their close-run series against Bangladesh, batting coach Thilina Kandamby said Friday.

The series is currently locked at 1-1, with all-rounder Hasaranga missing both matches after he was sanctioned for abusing an umpire during February’s home series against Afghanistan.

“I think Wanindu back into the side is a good advantage for us,” Kandamby told reporters.

“He can have a big impact… Wanindu coming back again will strengthen our bowling and batting.”

Sri Lanka need fielding lift for T20 World Cup: Hasaranga

Charith Asalanka has led Sri Lanka in the series so far, hitting an unbeaten 44 off 21 balls for a three-run win in Monday’s opener. Bangladesh, who have never beaten Sri Lanka in a T20 series, bounced back with an eight-wicket win in the penultimate over of Wednesday’s match.

Home side coach Chandika Hathurusingha praised his team for their comeback win and said he was cautiously optimistic of a victory in Saturday’s afternoon decider.

“I thought we played a perfect game in the way we executed our bowling and batting plans,” he said. “If we execute our game plan, we are giving ourselves the best chance to win the series,” he told reporters.