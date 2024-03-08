AIRLINK 61.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.68%)
BOP 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.64%)
CNERGY 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (8.52%)
DFML 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
DGKC 70.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.85%)
FCCL 17.84 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.54%)
FFBL 25.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.3%)
GGL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.43%)
HBL 114.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.3%)
HUBC 116.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.76%)
KEL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.4%)
KOSM 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.43%)
MLCF 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
OGDC 129.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.45%)
PAEL 24.17 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.96%)
PIAA 16.77 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (7.5%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
PPL 114.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.23%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.64%)
PTC 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
SEARL 53.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.91%)
SNGP 65.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
SSGC 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.91%)
TELE 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (9.72%)
TPLP 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
TRG 72.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.14%)
UNITY 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 6,768 Increased By 2.8 (0.04%)
BR30 22,971 Increased By 47.1 (0.21%)
KSE100 65,794 Increased By 190.7 (0.29%)
KSE30 22,008 Decreased By -105.1 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 08, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Hasaranga return boosts Sri Lanka for Bangladesh T20 decider

AFP Published 08 Mar, 2024 05:28pm

SYLHET: Sri Lanka T20 captain Wanindu Hasaranga’s return from suspension could give his team the edge in the decider of their close-run series against Bangladesh, batting coach Thilina Kandamby said Friday.

The series is currently locked at 1-1, with all-rounder Hasaranga missing both matches after he was sanctioned for abusing an umpire during February’s home series against Afghanistan.

“I think Wanindu back into the side is a good advantage for us,” Kandamby told reporters.

“He can have a big impact… Wanindu coming back again will strengthen our bowling and batting.”

Sri Lanka need fielding lift for T20 World Cup: Hasaranga

Charith Asalanka has led Sri Lanka in the series so far, hitting an unbeaten 44 off 21 balls for a three-run win in Monday’s opener. Bangladesh, who have never beaten Sri Lanka in a T20 series, bounced back with an eight-wicket win in the penultimate over of Wednesday’s match.

Home side coach Chandika Hathurusingha praised his team for their comeback win and said he was cautiously optimistic of a victory in Saturday’s afternoon decider.

“I thought we played a perfect game in the way we executed our bowling and batting plans,” he said. “If we execute our game plan, we are giving ourselves the best chance to win the series,” he told reporters.

T20 T20 World Cup SriLanka Wanindu Hasaranga

Comments

200 characters

Hasaranga return boosts Sri Lanka for Bangladesh T20 decider

SBA: IMF awaits formation of PM Shehbaz’s cabinet ahead of sending mission for 2nd review

Rupee sees back-to-back gains against US dollar

Pakistan’s remittances clock in at $2.25bn in February, up 13% YoY

Cnergyico Pk anticipates investment of over $1bn in refinery upgradation

Expanding Israeli settlements a ‘war crime’: UN

PM Shehbaz announces to establish Pakistan Education Endowment Fund

KSE-100 ends week in green as IMF statements help sentiment

X factor: Social media platform ban hits businesses, news in Pakistan

Jahangir Piracha, CEO Engro Polymer & Chemicals, ‘opts for early retirement’

Incomplete electoral college: Achakzai asks ECP to postpone presidential election

Read more stories