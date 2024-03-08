Inclusion of hybrid energy project in IGCEP: OEL seeks PD’s support

ISLAMABAD: The Oracle Energy Limited (OEL) has sought the Power Division’s support for the inclusion of its hybrid energy project in the Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP) and NOC for use of NTDC (National Transmission Despatch Company) data for a study on the interconnection of grid.

The OEL is a joint venture between Oracle Power Plc (AIM Listed Company) and Kaheel Energy, an entity fully owned by Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum, a senior member of the Dubai Royal family. The shareholders of the company have a strong proven track record of project development in natural resources including flagship projects in the power and renewable energy sectors.

In Pakistan, the OEL is developing a 1.3 GW hybrid renewable energy power plant consisting of 500 MW of wind and 800 MW of solar, in Southern Pakistan in the designated Jhimpir wind corridor.

IGCEP: Managing uncertainties

According to a letter written by the CEO, OEL, Naheed Memon to Power Division, Letter of Intent (LoI) obtained from the Government of Sindh, enabling the production of hybrid power for captive or commercial use. It acquired 7,000 acre/28.3 km² of land for the project and signed an investment MoU signed with State Grid Corporation of China to potentially develop and finance the renewable power project.

The company has completed a commercial and technical renewable power study completed by the SIDRI (Shanghai Survey, Design and Research Institute) and State Grid for 1.3GW of RE power comprising of 800 MW of solar and 500 MW of wind and 450 MW of battery. It commissioned the Interconnection and Transmission Study with Power Planners International (PPI), reputable transmission sector firm, for report on grid connectivity and integration grid analysis.

The company has completed the Topographic Survey by FUGRO, a global geo-intelligence expert, for the project site using cutting-edge drone technology. The survey gathered precise terrain data across a vast 28 km² area, delivering critical insights for project design and confirmed suitability. It commissioned ESIA Study to SGS, a global integrated service provider. The study includes establishing environmental baseline, field surveys, scoping session and a comprehensive wildlife survey on the extensive land site. It also commissioned Geotechnical Study and Electrical Resistivity Survey to F&M, a leading engineering and testing service provider. GTS encompasses detailed soil investigation. The study, in parallel with Electrical Resistivity Survey, will optimise site planning and design, setting the stage for the FEED phase.

The OEL has also claimed that it initiated Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) Registry process with VERA, a programme for carbon standard verification, and for future carbon credit trading.

In accordance with the feasibility study report, a 220kV step-up substation will be constructed at the site for the generated power excavation. Given the total installed capacity of 1300 MW and the reliance on the NTDC grid system for electricity excavation, the OEL has requested the NTDC to issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC). This NOC would authorise the subcontractor, Power Planners International (PPI), to utilise NTDC system data and information for conducting the Grid Interconnection study.

Additionally, the company has sought Power Division’s consideration to include its project in the Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP) of the NTDC grid.

