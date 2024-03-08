PTI to move privilege motion against Adiala jail’s superintendent

ISLAMABAD: The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), on Thursday, said it is going to move a privilege motion against Adiala jail’s superintendent Asad Warraich after he barred the party’s elected representatives from meeting Imran Khan in Adiala jail.

Talking to journalists, Omar Ayub, the PTI secretary general who has also been named as the opposition leader in the National Assembly, along with Asad Qaiser and others, said that no law bars the opposition leader and the elected representatives of PTI from meeting their leader in jail.

“We strongly protest over what the Adiala jail superintendent is doing with PTI leaders. We will take up the matter on the floor of the house and we’ll also bring a privilege motion against him [Adiala jail superintend] as it is a breach of privilege,” declared Omar.

“The jail superintendent thinks as if he is above the law, which we strongly condemn. We will make sure there should be rule of law in the country and no one should be allowed to make a mockery of the law,” he lamented.

Speaking on the occasion, Qaiser said that the party is going to form a grand alliance of like-minded parties against massive rigging in the February 08 general elections, adding the party will launch a movement against rigging and those who made it to the parliament through Forms 45s will be kicked out of the house.

“The sole purpose to launch a movement against rigging in the election is to unite all the political parties which have reservations over the election results, as we all are agreed on one point: the Feb 8 elections were massively rigged,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024