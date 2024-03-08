AIRLINK 59.92 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.45%)
BOP 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.65%)
DFML 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.84%)
DGKC 70.37 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.25%)
FCCL 17.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
FFBL 25.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.46%)
FFL 9.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
HBL 114.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.92%)
HUBC 116.73 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.76%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
KOSM 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.12%)
MLCF 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.06%)
OGDC 131.35 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.26%)
PAEL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (7.34%)
PIAA 15.60 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (7.51%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PPL 115.30 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.1%)
PRL 28.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SEARL 51.67 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.53%)
SNGP 65.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.61%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.22%)
TELE 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.3%)
TPLP 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
TRG 72.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
UNITY 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.56%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
BR100 6,765 Decreased By -1.3 (-0.02%)
BR30 22,924 Increased By 106.6 (0.47%)
KSE100 65,603 Decreased By -53.5 (-0.08%)
KSE30 22,113 Decreased By -113 (-0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 08, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-08

PTI to move privilege motion against Adiala jail’s superintendent

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 08 Mar, 2024 03:14am

ISLAMABAD: The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), on Thursday, said it is going to move a privilege motion against Adiala jail’s superintendent Asad Warraich after he barred the party’s elected representatives from meeting Imran Khan in Adiala jail.

Talking to journalists, Omar Ayub, the PTI secretary general who has also been named as the opposition leader in the National Assembly, along with Asad Qaiser and others, said that no law bars the opposition leader and the elected representatives of PTI from meeting their leader in jail.

“We strongly protest over what the Adiala jail superintendent is doing with PTI leaders. We will take up the matter on the floor of the house and we’ll also bring a privilege motion against him [Adiala jail superintend] as it is a breach of privilege,” declared Omar.

“The jail superintendent thinks as if he is above the law, which we strongly condemn. We will make sure there should be rule of law in the country and no one should be allowed to make a mockery of the law,” he lamented.

Speaking on the occasion, Qaiser said that the party is going to form a grand alliance of like-minded parties against massive rigging in the February 08 general elections, adding the party will launch a movement against rigging and those who made it to the parliament through Forms 45s will be kicked out of the house.

“The sole purpose to launch a movement against rigging in the election is to unite all the political parties which have reservations over the election results, as we all are agreed on one point: the Feb 8 elections were massively rigged,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Asad Qaiser PTI Imran Khan Omar Ayub Adiala jail

Comments

200 characters

PTI to move privilege motion against Adiala jail’s superintendent

Sri Lanka ex-leader claims ousted over China investments

Zardari will become President: PM

Corporate Restructuring Companies Rules: SECP introduces major amendments

Mari network: Engro, others investing $300m in gas PEF project

KE-govt mediation process begins

Inclusion of hybrid energy project in IGCEP: OEL seeks PD’s support

Handing over power cos to provinces: Shehbaz orders formation of body to examine proposal

Moody’s changes outlook on banking to stable from negative

UK should first listen to voice of its own citizens: FO

FBR officers asked to dispose of deferred ST refunds by June 1

Read more stories