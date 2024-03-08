CM Maryam heaps praise on ASP Shehrbano Naqvi for bravery

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has extended appreciation to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shehrbano Naqvi of Gulberg police station in Lahore and acknowledged her remarkable display of bravery and courage in an event at Ichra.

During the meeting, the CM warmly embraced ASP Naqvi, patting her on the back as a gesture of admiration for her valuor.

On the occasion, the CM also engaged with the LUMS students who won the speech competition at Harvard University, offering words of high praise.

The meeting centered on ASP Naqvi’s recent involvement in an incident wherein she saved a woman from a mob accusing her of blasphemy, with Naqvi providing detailed insights into the event.

The CM took the opportunity to commend the police officer for her bravery and resilience, particularly in the aftermath of the Ichra incident. She said Shehrbano Naqvi demonstrated exceptional courage in challenging circumstances.

Highlighting the ASP Naqvi’s exemplary conduct, the CM described her as a role model for young officers across the province. Naqvi’s demonstration of bravery serves as an inspiration for fellow officers, embodying the values of integrity and dedication in public service, she added.

