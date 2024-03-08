AIRLINK 59.92 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.45%)
BOP 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.65%)
DFML 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.84%)
DGKC 70.37 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.25%)
FCCL 17.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
FFBL 25.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.46%)
FFL 9.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
HBL 114.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.92%)
HUBC 116.73 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.76%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
KOSM 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.12%)
MLCF 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.06%)
OGDC 131.35 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.26%)
PAEL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (7.34%)
PIAA 15.60 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (7.51%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PPL 115.30 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.1%)
PRL 28.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SEARL 51.67 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.53%)
SNGP 65.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.61%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.22%)
TELE 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.3%)
TPLP 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
TRG 72.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
UNITY 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.56%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
BR100 6,765 Decreased By -1.3 (-0.02%)
BR30 22,924 Increased By 106.6 (0.47%)
KSE100 65,603 Decreased By -53.5 (-0.08%)
KSE30 22,113 Decreased By -113 (-0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 08, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-08

CM Maryam heaps praise on ASP Shehrbano Naqvi for bravery

Recorder Report Published 08 Mar, 2024 03:14am

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has extended appreciation to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shehrbano Naqvi of Gulberg police station in Lahore and acknowledged her remarkable display of bravery and courage in an event at Ichra.

During the meeting, the CM warmly embraced ASP Naqvi, patting her on the back as a gesture of admiration for her valuor.

On the occasion, the CM also engaged with the LUMS students who won the speech competition at Harvard University, offering words of high praise.

The meeting centered on ASP Naqvi’s recent involvement in an incident wherein she saved a woman from a mob accusing her of blasphemy, with Naqvi providing detailed insights into the event.

The CM took the opportunity to commend the police officer for her bravery and resilience, particularly in the aftermath of the Ichra incident. She said Shehrbano Naqvi demonstrated exceptional courage in challenging circumstances.

Highlighting the ASP Naqvi’s exemplary conduct, the CM described her as a role model for young officers across the province. Naqvi’s demonstration of bravery serves as an inspiration for fellow officers, embodying the values of integrity and dedication in public service, she added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Maryam Nawaz LUMS ASP Shehrbano Naqvi

Comments

200 characters

CM Maryam heaps praise on ASP Shehrbano Naqvi for bravery

Sri Lanka ex-leader claims ousted over China investments

Zardari will become President: PM

Corporate Restructuring Companies Rules: SECP introduces major amendments

Mari network: Engro, others investing $300m in gas PEF project

KE-govt mediation process begins

Inclusion of hybrid energy project in IGCEP: OEL seeks PD’s support

Handing over power cos to provinces: Shehbaz orders formation of body to examine proposal

Moody’s changes outlook on banking to stable from negative

UK should first listen to voice of its own citizens: FO

FBR officers asked to dispose of deferred ST refunds by June 1

Read more stories