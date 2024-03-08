AIRLINK 59.92 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.45%)
SAI chief for ensuring ‘proper’ gas pressure to industries

Recorder Report Published 08 Mar, 2024 03:14am

KARACHI: Muhammad Kamran Arbi, President of SITE Association of Industry (SAI), while expressing serious concern over very low (almost zero) gas pressure in SITE industrial area said it is making impossible for the industries to run boilers, furnaces or other gas-run machinery installed.

In a communique sent to Imran Maniar, Managing Director SSGC, SAI president stated that since SITE area is located at the end of SSGC’S distribution network, the problem of low gas pressure has persisted for the last many years.

He mentioned that despite two-day weekly closure and injection of RLNG in the system, the gas pressure has not yet improved to satisfactory and workable level in the SITE area.

Resultantly, the association has been receiving numerous complaints from the member industries stating that they are not getting the required gas pressure to run boilers, furnaces and other gas-run machinery.

Kamran Arbi demanded the MD SSGC to take immediate notice of the situation and provide gas to SITE industries with required pressure throughout the week.

