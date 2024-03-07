AIRLINK 60.14 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.82%)
BOP 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.08%)
DFML 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.35%)
DGKC 70.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.86%)
FCCL 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.45%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.34%)
FFL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
HBL 114.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.06%)
HUBC 116.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
KEL 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
KOSM 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.68%)
MLCF 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.22%)
OGDC 130.55 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.63%)
PAEL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.39%)
PIAA 15.60 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (7.51%)
PIBTL 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PPL 115.15 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.96%)
PRL 28.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.46%)
PTC 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
SEARL 51.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
SNGP 65.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.82%)
SSGC 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.4%)
TELE 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.19%)
TPLP 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
TRG 72.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.4%)
UNITY 23.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.24%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
BR100 6,730 Decreased By -36.3 (-0.54%)
BR30 22,863 Increased By 45.2 (0.2%)
KSE100 65,402 Decreased By -255 (-0.39%)
KSE30 22,045 Decreased By -180.9 (-0.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PHC extends bar on oath-taking of lawmakers on reserved seats till March 13

BR Web Desk Published 07 Mar, 2024 01:20pm

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) extended on Thursday its stay order of barring the MNAs appointed on reserved seats from taking the oath of office till March 13, Aaj News reported.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Shakeel Ahmad extended the date. The bench took up Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) plea against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision to reject the allocation of reserved seats to the party.

On Wednesday, the bench had barred the lawmakers till Thursday (today) to take oath.

It also issued a pre-admission notice to the ECP and directed it to submit its response in the case.

Earlier this week, the ECP rejected the SIC’s petition seeking the allocation of reserved seats in the national and provincial assemblies.

The ECP announced the verdict with a 4-1 majority, saying the SIC – the new home to PTI-backed independent candidates – was not entitled to reserved seats.

ECP Punjab member Hassan Bharwana wrote a dissent note.

A five-member bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, heard the plea.

PHC Oath taking ceremony

Comments

200 characters

PHC extends bar on oath-taking of lawmakers on reserved seats till March 13

Intra-day update: rupee steps higher against US dollar

Sukuk, other Shariah-compliant financing modes: Govt wants more loans against its unencumbered assets

Private sector import of wheat: Deadline extended despite opposition by Punjab

China FM calls war in Gaza a ‘disgrace for civilisation’

Nepra set to scrap HCPC’s generation licence

Inefficiencies: Nepra to take major step after Ramazan

PIA privatisation: PM seeks ‘final’ schedule

Recovery from PIA: PSO receiveables soar to Rs 21.7bn

Saudi team briefed about SIFC

Read more stories