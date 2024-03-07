PHC extends bar on oath-taking of lawmakers on reserved seats till March 13

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) extended on Thursday its stay order of barring the MNAs appointed on reserved seats from taking the oath of office till March 13, Aaj News reported.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Shakeel Ahmad extended the date. The bench took up Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) plea against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision to reject the allocation of reserved seats to the party.

On Wednesday, the bench had barred the lawmakers till Thursday (today) to take oath.

It also issued a pre-admission notice to the ECP and directed it to submit its response in the case.

Earlier this week, the ECP rejected the SIC’s petition seeking the allocation of reserved seats in the national and provincial assemblies.

The ECP announced the verdict with a 4-1 majority, saying the SIC – the new home to PTI-backed independent candidates – was not entitled to reserved seats.

ECP Punjab member Hassan Bharwana wrote a dissent note.

A five-member bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, heard the plea.