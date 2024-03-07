Hyundai Nishat charges ahead with launch of IONIQ series in Pakistan

As Pakistan navigates the complexities of a rapidly evolving automotive landscape, the launch of electric vehicles (EVs) emerges as a beacon of progress. Hyundai Nishat has turned the tide by bringing the game-changing IONIQ 5 and 6 models to the Pakistani market.

With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, Hyundai Nishat is reshaping the narrative of mobility in Pakistan, ushering in an era where consciousness and cutting-edge technology converge. With the launch of the IONIQ series, Pakistani consumers are presented with an opportunity to embrace options, marking a pivotal moment in the nation’s journey towards a sustainable future.**

The recent launch of IONIQ 5 and 6 in Pakistan marks a significant milestone; with their sleek design and advanced features, these electric vehicles are set to revolutionize the Pakistani landscape.

The IONIQ 5 embodies a harmonious blend of futuristic design and cutting-edge technology.

Positioned as a C SUV it is now available for PKR 22,500,000, it boasts an impressive array of performance features.

Equipped with an all-wheel-drive (AWD) drivetrain and powered by dual motors, it delivers a formidable electric motor power of 225 kW (305 PS) and a torque of 605 Nm.

Its substantial battery capacity of 72.6 kWh ensures prolonged journeys without compromise. With a power output of 253 kW, the IONIQ 5 offers a compelling blend of power and efficiency, enabling an all-electric range of 400-450 km. Adding to its allure are the striking 20“ alloy wheels that complement its sleek design. Inside, the IONIQ 5 sets a new standard with cutting-edge integrated dual displays, featuring a 12.3“ digital cluster and a 12.3“ infotainment display, seamlessly merging functionality with futuristic aesthetics.

Similarly, the IONIQ 6 builds upon this legacy, offering a seamless integration of style and performance, and is now available for PKR 23,000,000.

Positioned as a mid-size fastback sedan, it showcases impressive performance capabilities.

With an all-wheel-drive (AWD) drivetrain and dual motors, it delivers a robust electric motor power of 239 kW (325 PS) and a torque of 605 Nm. Its substantial 77.4 kWh battery capacity ensures extended journeys with confidence.

Boasting a power output of 277 kW, the IONIQ 6 offers exceptional performance alongside remarkable efficiency, providing an impressive all-electric range of 500-550 km. Complementing its performance are stylish 20“ alloy wheels that enhance its overall aesthetic appeal. Inside, the IONIQ 6 features integrated dual displays, including a 12.3“ digital cluster and a 12.3“ infotainment display, seamlessly blending technology with sophistication for an unparalleled driving experience.

But beyond the sleek curves and high-tech features, the launch of IONIQ 5 and 6 in Pakistan represents a commitment to a more innovative future—a future where mobility is not just a means of transportation but a catalyst for change. Moreover, EVs can contribute to a cleaner, greener environment.

In conclusion, the arrival of IONIQ 5 and 6 in Pakistan heralds a new era of mobility—one that is defined by innovation, sustainability, and a commitment to redefining the way we experience transportation. Those intrigued to learn more about these vehicles can explore them firsthand at Hyundai Lahore, Hyundai City Store Lahore, and Hyundai City Store Karachi.