AIRLINK 58.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.63%)
BOP 6.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.87%)
DFML 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.9%)
DGKC 70.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.86%)
FCCL 17.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.62%)
FFBL 25.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
FFL 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
HBL 115.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.78%)
HUBC 115.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.06%)
KOSM 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.06%)
MLCF 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.42%)
OGDC 128.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.31%)
PAEL 22.32 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.09%)
PIAA 15.60 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (7.51%)
PIBTL 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.84%)
PPL 114.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
PRL 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.74%)
PTC 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SEARL 51.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.58%)
SNGP 65.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.23%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.22%)
TELE 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.07%)
TPLP 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
TRG 71.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.48%)
UNITY 23.57 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.73%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
BR100 6,711 Decreased By -55.5 (-0.82%)
BR30 22,726 Decreased By -92.2 (-0.4%)
KSE100 65,390 Decreased By -266.2 (-0.41%)
KSE30 22,031 Decreased By -195.3 (-0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s Jan-Feb rare earth exports climb 18.7% y/y

Reuters Published 07 Mar, 2024 10:33am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BEIJING: China’s rare earths exports rose 18.7% in the first two months of 2024 from the corresponding period a year earlier, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Thursday.

Exports of the group of 17 minerals from the world’s largest producer climbed to 8,774 metric tons in January and February combined, the customs data showed.

China combines import data for January and February into one release to smooth out the impact of the Lunar New Year holidays, which can fall in either January or February every year.

In February, China set its first rare earths mining quota for 2024 at 135,000 tons. That is 12.5% higher than the first quota for 2023, but less than the 19% year-on-year increase seen in the first quota released in 2023.

Last year, China’s rare earths exports gained more than 7% compared with 2022 levels, boosted by growing overseas demand for electric vehicles, wind power and other high-tech.

China Jan-Feb coal imports rise 23% y/y to highest level for the period

Higher exports in 2023 were also partly a reaction to market fears China would introduce restrictions on shipments after it curbed exports of germanium, gallium and some graphite products used in semiconductors and electric vehicle batteries.

China accounts for 70% of rare earths mining and 90% of refined output, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Rare earths are used in a wide range of products including lasers, military equipment, electric vehicles, wind turbines and consumer electronics.

China’s rare earths imports in the first two months fell 18.6% from the previous year to 22,285 tons, the customs data showed.

CHINA COPPER rare earths exports

Comments

200 characters

China’s Jan-Feb rare earth exports climb 18.7% y/y

Intra-day update: rupee steps higher against US dollar

Sukuk, other Shariah-compliant financing modes: Govt wants more loans against its unencumbered assets

Private sector import of wheat: Deadline extended despite opposition by Punjab

Nepra set to scrap HCPC’s generation licence

Inefficiencies: Nepra to take major step after Ramazan

PIA privatisation: PM seeks ‘final’ schedule

Recovery from PIA: PSO receiveables soar to Rs 21.7bn

Saudi team briefed about SIFC

Thar Block-1: Shanghai Electric promises development, welfare of workers

Rs125m TSG for IB approved

Read more stories