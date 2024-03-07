AIRLINK 58.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.84%)
BOP 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
CNERGY 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.87%)
DFML 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.9%)
DGKC 69.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.37%)
FCCL 17.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.68%)
FFBL 25.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
FFL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
HBL 115.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.53%)
HUBC 115.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
KOSM 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.62%)
MLCF 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.42%)
OGDC 128.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 22.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.45%)
PIAA 15.60 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (7.51%)
PIBTL 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.84%)
PPL 113.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
PRL 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
PTC 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.81%)
SEARL 51.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
SNGP 65.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.14%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.22%)
TELE 8.86 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.73%)
TPLP 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
TRG 71.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.82%)
UNITY 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.07%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
BR100 6,712 Decreased By -53.9 (-0.8%)
BR30 22,729 Decreased By -88.8 (-0.39%)
KSE100 65,378 Decreased By -278.2 (-0.42%)
KSE30 22,034 Decreased By -192.2 (-0.86%)
Asian shares rise on US rate relief, yen jumps on BOJ chatter

Reuters Published 07 Mar, 2024 10:09am

SYDNEY: Asian shares rose on Thursday while the dollar nursed losses after the world’s most powerful central banker reassured investors that U.S. rates would fall this year, setting the scene for policymakers in Europe.

Japan’s Nikkei, however, reversed earlier gains and the yen jumped past the 149 per dollar level to the highest in a month as momentum builds that a move from the Bank of Japan to end negative interest rates could come as soon as this month.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4%, while Japan’s Nikkei slid 0.9%, after hitting a fresh all-time high earlier in the session.

Japanese workers’ nominal pay in January grew 2% from a year earlier, data showed, accelerating from a gain of 0.8% the previous month. In other news, Japan’s major union won big pay hikes in 2024 wage talks. BOJ board member Junko Nakagawa said on Thursday the economy was moving steadily towards sustainably achieving the central bank’s 2% inflation target.

On speculation the BOJ could move this month, the dollar lost 0.5% to a one-month low of 148.67 yen.

There were muted reaction to better than expected China trade figures. China’s exports rose 7.1% in the January-February period from a year earlier, while imports increased 3.5%, both beating forecasts.

Asian markets mostly down as China sets 5% growth goal

Chinese blue chips rose 0.1% and the Shanghai Composite index gained 0.2%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was an outlier, down 0.2%.

Elsewhere, markets were mostly higher, with Taiwan’s share market hitting a record high, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stuck to the script by saying the Fed still expects to cut rates later this year, even though continued progress on inflation “is not assured”.

That kept bets of a rate cut in June alive at an 84% probability. Longer-term bond yields slipped, gold prices hit a record high and oil jumped.

“There was nothing particularly surprising within Fed Chair Powell’s prepared monetary policy testimony to Congress - which is pretty short in fairness – or the Q&A session,” said James Knightley, chief international economist at ING.

“More data is required, but with more evidence of a cooling jobs market we still think they can cut rates from June.”

Indeed, data showed U.S. private payrolls increased slightly less than expected in February, although the report does not have a strong correlation with the official non-farm payrolls report due on Friday.

For now, investors are looking ahead to the policy action in Europe. The European Central Bank is set to keep interest rates steady at a record 4.0%, but any messaging from policymakers that support a rate cut in June would be a relief to markets.

Futures are almost fully priced in for a first rate cut from the ECB in June, with a total easing of 88 basis points expected for all of this year.

In the currency markets, the broad weakness in the U.S. dollar has helped the euro break key resistance to a six week top of $1.0901, but a major chart level of $1.0916 weighed.

Treasuries were a little lower in Asia. The benchmark 10-year U.S. yield rose almost 2 basis points to 4.1195%, having slipped 3 basis points overnight to 4.0790%, the lowest in a month.

Commodity prices rallied on a softer dollar. Gold prices were 0.1% higher on Thursday at $2,150.35 per ounce after hitting a record high of $2,152.09 overnight.

Oil prices were mostly flat, having jumped 1% on Thursday. Brent held at $82.97 a barrel, while U.S. crude was little changed at $79.11 per barrel.

Bitcoin hovered near record highs at $66,361.

