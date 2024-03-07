AIRLINK 59.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.47%)
Pakistan desired to expand trade ties with friendly countries: Alvi

Recorder Report Published 07 Mar, 2024 04:59am

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi said that Pakistan desired to expand its trade and economic relations with friendly countries.

The president expressed these views during separate meetings with Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Portugal Dr Muhammad Khalid Ejaz and Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Myanmar Imran Haider, who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Wednesday.

Talking to ambassador-designate to Portugal, President Dr Alvi urged him to work for further strengthening of bilateral trade ties with his host country, adding that Pakistan was ensuring a conducive environment for economic and trade activities.

"The foreign investors should avail of such business-friendly environment in Pakistan. Portuguese IT companies could benefit from the skilled human resources of Pakistan in the respective sector," the president said.

President Alvi also underlined the need to enhance political, cultural and people-to-people contacts between Pakistan and Portugal, besides strengthening exchanges at the political level.

The president, during his meeting with ambassador-designate to Myanmar, stressed upon further cementing of bilateral relations between the two countries. He stressed that both countries were required to enhance their cooperation in the business sector to promote trade.

He said that Ancient Buddhism heritage in Pakistan could further bring the two countries closer in tourism and cultural sectors.

On the occasion, the president also separately expressed his good wishes for the success of both envoys.

