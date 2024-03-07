IO summoned in Toshakhana case against Nawaz, Zardari, Gilani

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court hearing the Toshakhana case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, former president Asif Ali Zardari, former premier Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, and others on Wednesday issued a notice to the investigation officer (IO) of the case and directed him to appear before it on March 19.

The Accountability Court judge, Nasir Javed Rana, while hearing the case, directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) IO to appear before the court on March 19.

The NAB had filed the Toshakhana reference against Zardari, Sharif, Gilani, and others for allegedly acquiring three vehicles including BMW 750 Li model 2004, Toyota Lexus Jeep 472 model 2007 gifted by the Embassy of United Arab Emirates (UAE) and BMW 760 LI model 2008 gifted by the Embassy of Libya and gifts from Toshakhana - an official treasury where gifts from foreign dignitaries or heads of state are deposited - in violation of rules and regulations.

Nawaz Sharif’s counsel Misbahul Hassan, Zardari’s lawyer Arshad Tabrez, and prosecutor Usman Masood appeared before the court. Sharif’s pleader Rana Irfan was also present in court room during the hearing.

The NAB prosecutor requested the court to direct the IO of the case to submit a report for supplementary reference, therefore, the IO should be issued a notice. The judge inquired who are the accused in the case. Mark their attendance.

The court later issued a notice to the IO and directed him to appear on March 19.

