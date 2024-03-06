AIRLINK 59.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.47%)
BOP 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.96%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
DFML 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.19%)
DGKC 69.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1%)
FCCL 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.34%)
FFBL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.99%)
FFL 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HBL 115.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUBC 116.03 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.24%)
HUMNL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.03%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.68%)
KOSM 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.93%)
MLCF 38.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
OGDC 128.64 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.66%)
PAEL 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
PIAA 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.14%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PPL 114.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
PRL 28.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.97%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.22%)
SEARL 51.48 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.16%)
SNGP 65.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.48%)
SSGC 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TELE 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.21%)
TPLP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 72.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-2.54%)
UNITY 23.67 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.32%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 6,766 Decreased By -5 (-0.07%)
BR30 22,803 Decreased By -38.6 (-0.17%)
KSE100 65,657 Decreased By -69.4 (-0.11%)
KSE30 22,226 Decreased By -58.7 (-0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 06, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

COAS Munir attends unveiling ceremony of indigenously built HAIDER tank

  • The tank is crafted with state-of-the-art advanced technologies
BR Web Desk Published 06 Mar, 2024 06:59pm

A rollout ceremony attended by Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir and other guests was held on Wednesday by the Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) for its indigenously manufactured "HAIDER" tank (Pilot Project), the military's media wing said.

The Chinese ambassador, important representatives of the Chinese state-owned enterprise NORINCO, senior government and Pakistan Army officials, and several HIT military and civilian officials were present at the occasion.

The tank was made in Pakistan along with NORINCO China and several other companies.

COAS Munir received an update on the HAIDER tank's technical capabilities as well as the state of the indigenization of guns and armaments during his visit.

COAS also visited other manufacturing facilities in the Heavy Industrial Complex and appreciated the commitment of the officers and workforce in successful achievement of another technological milestone.

Earlier on arrival, COAS Munir was welcomed by the HIT chairman.

HAIDER embodies cutting-edge technology and impressive capability in the domain of tank warfare having remarkable firepower, protection and manoeuvre characteristics.

Crafted with state-of-the-art advanced technologies, HAIDER stands as a testament to the Pakistani defence industry’s relentless pursuit of excellence in defence innovation.

Comments

200 characters

COAS Munir attends unveiling ceremony of indigenously built HAIDER tank

Profit-taking erases KSE-100’s intra-day gains

PM Shehbaz discusses security issues with COAS Munir

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto did not get a fair trial, SC rules

Turnaround: after loss-making 2022, Shell Pakistan posts Rs6.2bn profit in 2023

Indus Motor temporarily halts production citing inventory shortage

Induction of Punjab cabinet: Governor administers oath to 18 members

PHC bars oath-taking of lawmakers on reserved seats till Thursday

Trump hails Super Tuesday wins as Haley to drop out

Bankrupt Sri Lanka to seek debt moratorium until 2028

Read more stories