COAS Munir attends unveiling ceremony of indigenously built HAIDER tank

A rollout ceremony attended by Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir and other guests was held on Wednesday by the Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) for its indigenously manufactured "HAIDER" tank (Pilot Project), the military's media wing said.

The Chinese ambassador, important representatives of the Chinese state-owned enterprise NORINCO, senior government and Pakistan Army officials, and several HIT military and civilian officials were present at the occasion.

The tank was made in Pakistan along with NORINCO China and several other companies.

COAS Munir received an update on the HAIDER tank's technical capabilities as well as the state of the indigenization of guns and armaments during his visit.

COAS also visited other manufacturing facilities in the Heavy Industrial Complex and appreciated the commitment of the officers and workforce in successful achievement of another technological milestone.

Earlier on arrival, COAS Munir was welcomed by the HIT chairman.

HAIDER embodies cutting-edge technology and impressive capability in the domain of tank warfare having remarkable firepower, protection and manoeuvre characteristics.

Crafted with state-of-the-art advanced technologies, HAIDER stands as a testament to the Pakistani defence industry’s relentless pursuit of excellence in defence innovation.