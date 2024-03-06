AIRLINK 59.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.42%)
BOP 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
CNERGY 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.86%)
DFML 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.07%)
DGKC 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.97%)
FCCL 17.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.12%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.95%)
FFL 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
HBL 116.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
HUBC 115.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
KEL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.89%)
KOSM 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.38%)
MLCF 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
OGDC 128.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.51%)
PAEL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
PIAA 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.14%)
PIBTL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
PPL 114.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.13%)
PRL 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.01%)
PTC 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.82%)
SEARL 51.40 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2%)
SNGP 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.2%)
SSGC 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.96%)
TPLP 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TRG 72.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-2.73%)
UNITY 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.14%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,776 Increased By 5.2 (0.08%)
BR30 22,869 Increased By 26.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 65,687 Decreased By -39.5 (-0.06%)
KSE30 22,232 Decreased By -52.7 (-0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 06, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London stocks inch higher ahead of budget

Reuters Published 06 Mar, 2024 03:02pm

UK shares edged up on Wednesday as investors analysed a fresh batch of corporate earnings, but caution prevailed ahead of the annual budget statement later in the day.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.3%, as of 0923 GMT. Market participants will remain squarely focused on Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt’s presentation of the pre-election annual budget, due at 1230 GMT, where he is expected to provide tax cuts despite the economy facing its biggest debt burden since the 1960s.

“There is positivity that there’s going to be fiscal steps to aid the suffering in the UK economy,” said Daniela Hathorn, a senior market analyst at Capital.com “But at the same time, and this is what the Bank of England has been trying to do, is making sure that enabling consumers to have more purchasing power doesn’t spike up inflation.”

Rate-sensitive real estate companies and real estate investment trusts added more than 1.3% each. ConvaTech jumped 6.7% to the top of FTSE 100 after the medical products and technologies firm raised it mid-term outlook for revenue growth, lifting the medical equipment and services index up 2.8% to lead sectoral gains.

Ashtead, commodity stocks drag FTSE 100 to near three-week lows

London Stock Exchange Group added 3% after a consortium of investors sold about 1.9 billion pounds ($2.42 billion) worth of shares in the London bourse owner.

Legal & General slid 2.8%, leading losses on the FTSE 100, after the life insurer missed expectations for 2023 operating profit amid tough market conditions, dashing residual hopes of a share buyback.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 added 0.6%, led by a 14.8% jump in Premier Foods after the food products maker suspended its pension deficit payments.

Among other stocks, London-listed shares of Antofagasta slid 1.6% after Barclays and RBC Capital Markets downgraded the Chilean miner, while British Airways owner IAG gained 4.3% on a JP Morgan rating upgrade.

London stocks FTSE 100 index

Comments

200 characters

London stocks inch higher ahead of budget

‘Costly’ coal purchase lands Power Div in a fix

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

PM Shehbaz discusses security issues with COAS Munir

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto did not get a fair trial, SC rules

Turnaround: after loss-making 2022, Shell Pakistan posts Rs6.2bn profit in 2023

Indus Motor temporarily halts production citing inventory shortage

Bankrupt Sri Lanka to seek debt moratorium until 2028

Trump backs Israel in Gaza

Gold price per tola surges another Rs1,500 in Pakistan

HBL CEO Muhammad Aurangzeb may be inducted into finance team

Read more stories