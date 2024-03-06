AIRLINK 59.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
BOP 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
CNERGY 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.65%)
DFML 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.94%)
DGKC 70.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.24%)
FCCL 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.39%)
FFBL 26.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.84%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
GGL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
HBL 116.65 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.62%)
HUBC 117.05 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.12%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
KEL 4.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
KOSM 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
MLCF 39.24 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.13%)
OGDC 128.90 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.86%)
PAEL 22.13 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.45%)
PIAA 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.64%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.18%)
PPL 115.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.79%)
PRL 28.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
PTC 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
SEARL 51.90 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (3%)
SNGP 67.59 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.18%)
SSGC 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.07%)
TELE 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (7.94%)
TPLP 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 73.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.18%)
UNITY 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.36%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 6,813 Increased By 42 (0.62%)
BR30 23,040 Increased By 198.8 (0.87%)
KSE100 66,062 Increased By 335.5 (0.51%)
KSE30 22,378 Increased By 93.3 (0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 06, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian bond yields may nudge lower tracking US peers

Reuters Published 06 Mar, 2024 10:19am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields are expected edge lower in the early session on Wednesday, following the decline in US yields prompted by weak economic data, while investors brace for the significant jobs data due on Friday.

The benchmark 10-year yield is expected to hover in a 7.04%-7.08% range, following its previous close of 7.0567%, a trader with a private bank said.

“Bond yields have been as steady as they could have got over the past few days, clinging to 7.05% level, but the break of 4.20% on the downside for the 10-year US yield could provide some bullish push,” the trader said.

US yields declined, with the 10-year yield easing to lowest level in a month after the services industry growth slowed in February, and a gauge of prices paid for inputs by businesses also fell to 58.6 from an 11-month high of 64.0 in January.

Weak economic data could nudge the Federal Reserve to consider earlier action on monetary policy than envisaged, with the odds for a rate cut in May now standing at 25%, up from 16% in the previous week, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Traders now await testimony from Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday and Thursday for any cues on policy, which will be followed by February non-farm payroll data due on Friday.

India bond yields dip as US Treasury move triggers bullishness

Back home, bonds did not react to the inclusion of Indian government notes in another index, as Bloomberg Index Services said on Tuesday that it would include 34 government securities eligible for investment via the country’s fully accessible route in its Emerging Market Local Currency Index from Jan. 31, 2025.

“Unlike JPMorgan GBI-EM which is tracking an estimated AUM of around $230-$240 billion, the BBG EMLC GBI is a much smaller index, possibly tracking an estimated AUM of around $10-$20 billion, implying India’s passive flows impact could be between $1-$2 billion only,” Madhavi Arora, lead economist at brokerage Emkay Global, said.

Indian government bond

Comments

200 characters

Indian bond yields may nudge lower tracking US peers

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

HBL CEO Muhammad Aurangzeb may be inducted into finance team

There’s drastic cut in the number of income tax return filers

Remaining funds of first tranche of World Bank loan: ECC approves Rs7.6bn TSG for PKR cover

Jul-Jan debt rises 6pc as govt borrowing continues

Indus Motor temporarily halts production citing inventory shortage

Army refuses to alter its stance on May 9 events

‘Coercive’ recovery: IHC directs FBR to issue orders to Karachi CC

ECP finally uploads Form-45s, related papers

Pensionary benefits: Implementation of LHC order stayed by SC

Read more stories