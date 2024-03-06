AIRLINK 60.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.94%)
BOP 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
CNERGY 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.56%)
DFML 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.61%)
DGKC 69.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.38%)
FCCL 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
FFBL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.51%)
GGL 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.04%)
HBL 115.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.61%)
HUBC 115.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.53%)
KEL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.2%)
KOSM 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
MLCF 38.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
OGDC 127.98 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.89%)
PAEL 21.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.32%)
PIAA 13.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.81%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.34%)
PPL 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.97%)
PRL 28.96 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.12%)
PTC 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
SEARL 50.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.41%)
SNGP 66.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.11%)
SSGC 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.1%)
TELE 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.7%)
TPLP 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.55%)
TRG 74.52 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (3.5%)
UNITY 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.37%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,770 Decreased By -19.3 (-0.28%)
BR30 22,845 Decreased By -232.4 (-1.01%)
KSE100 65,726 Decreased By -225.7 (-0.34%)
KSE30 22,285 Decreased By -132.2 (-0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 06, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-03-06

China vows to ‘transform’ economy, targets stable growth of around 5pc

Reuters Published 06 Mar, 2024 04:18am

BEIJING: China will target economic growth of around 5% this year as it works to transform its development model, curb industrial overcapacity, defuse property sector risks and cut wasteful local government spending, Premier Li Qiang said on Tuesday.

Li delivered his maiden work report at the annual meeting of the National People’s Congress (NPC), China’s rubber-stamp legislature, in the cavernous Great Hall of the People in Tiananmen Square.

The growth target was similar to last year’s but will require stronger government stimulus for China to reach it, as the economy remains reliant on state infrastructure investment that has led to a mountain of municipal debt.

A stuttering post-COVID recovery in the past year has laid bare China’s deep structural imbalances, from weak household consumption to increasingly lower returns on investment, prompting calls for a new development model.

A property crisis, deepening deflation, a stock market rout, and mounting local government debt woes have increased the pressure on China’s leaders to respond to these calls.

“We should not lose sight of worst-case scenarios and should be well prepared for all risks and challenges,” Li said.

“In particular, we must push ahead with transforming the growth model, making structural adjustments, improving quality, and enhancing performance.” There were no immediate details on the changes China intended to implement.

Chinese stocks recovered earlier losses to trade largely unchanged on the day and the yuan was flat, suggesting investors were unimpressed with the stimulus plans and reform promises.

“Policymakers seem happy with the current trajectory,” said Ben Bennett, Asia-Pacific investment strategist at Legal And General Investment Management, adding the economic targets were “as expected”.

“That’s disappointing for those that hoped for a bigger push... There’s rhetorical support for local government debt and the property sector, but the key is how this is applied in practice.” In setting the growth target, policymakers “have taken into account the need to boost employment and incomes and prevent and defuse risks,” Li said, adding China intended to have a “proactive” fiscal stance and “prudent” monetary policy.

China plans to run a budget deficit of 3% of economic output, down from a revised 3.8% last year. But crucially, it plans to issue 1 trillion yuan ($139 billion) in special ultra-long term treasury bonds, which are not included in the budget.

China Chinese stocks Premier Li Qiang China property sector

Comments

200 characters

China vows to ‘transform’ economy, targets stable growth of around 5pc

Remaining funds of first tranche of World Bank loan: ECC approves Rs7.6bn TSG for PKR cover

HBL CEO may be inducted into finance team

Jul-Jan debt rises 6pc

Army refuses to alter its stance on May 9 events

There’s drastic cut in the number of income tax return filers

‘Coercive’ recovery: IHC directs FBR to issue orders to Karachi CC

Modi, other world leaders greet Shehbaz

ECP finally uploads Form-45s, related papers

Economic stability: PPP vows its support to PM

Pensionary benefits: Implementation of LHC order stayed by SC

Read more stories