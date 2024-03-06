KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 30.787 billion and the number of lots traded was 23,820.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 17.614 billion followed by, Crude Oil (PKR 3.539 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.275 billion), Currencies through COTS(PKR 2.259billion), Platinum (PKR 2.086 billion),Silver (PKR 1.837billion), Natural Gas (PKR 497.455million), DJ (PKR 206.977million), Palladium (PKR 188.467 million), Japan Equity (PKR 100.652 million), SP 500 (PKR 90.423 million), Brent (PKR 56.801 million) and Copper (PKR 33.478 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 30lots of cotton amounting to PKR 87.090 million were traded.

