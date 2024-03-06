Selective buying on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained satisfactory and the trading volume remained mixed.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh and in Punjab is in between Rs 20,000 to Rs 22,500 per maund. Phutti prices in Punjab were observed between Rs 8,500 and Rs 10,200 per 40 kg.

1800 bales of Deherki were sold at Rs 21,500 per maund, 600 bales of Sadiqabad were sold at Rs 21,500 per maund, 200 bales of Shujabad were sold at Rs 21,900 per maund.

1000 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 22,000 per maund, 3800 bales of Deharki were sold at Rs 21,500 per maund, 200 bales of Donga Bonga, 200 bales of Chishtian were sold at Rs 22, 000 per maund, 200 bales of Shujabad were sold at Rs 21,900 per maund, 1200 bales of Khan Pur were sold at Rs 21,500 per maund, 400 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 21,000 per maund, 1800 bales of Sadiqabad were sold at Rs 21,000 to Rs 21,500 per maund, 600 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 20,950 per maund, 300 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 20,500 per maund and 284 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 20,300 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 21,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 367 per kg.

