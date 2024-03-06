Hearing of case against Manzoor Pashteen adjourned till 19th

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Tuesday, adjourned the hearing of a case registered against Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) chief Manzoor Pashteen following making an alleged controversial statement at the PTM’s rally at Tarnol on August 18 last year after reviewing the charge sheet submitted by police.

Senior civil judge Muhammad Shabbir Bhatti, while hearing the case, adjourned the hearing of the case till March 19 after reviewing the challan of the case.

Pashteen and his lawyer did not appear before the court.

However, the investigation officer (IO) and prosecutor appeared before the court.

The IO informed the court that the police had submitted the charge sheet to the extent of Manzoor Pashteen. A copy of the challan is present on the record of the court, the IO said.

The prosecutor told the court that the other accused in the case was Ali Wazir and Imaan Zainab Mazari. He requested the court that the trial of Pashteen should be started along with the other accused. The hearing of the case of the other accused is fixed for hearing on March 19, he said.

The court, after reviewing the charge sheet, adjourned the hearing of the case till March 19.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024