15 dangerous POs arrested from abroad this year

Recorder Report Published 06 Mar, 2024 04:18am

LAHORE: Punjab Police’s crackdown against the dangerous fugitive and proclaimed offenders continues, in continuation of which, Punjab Police has arrested another proclaimed offender who escaped to Saudi Arabia and extradited him back to Pakistan. This year, the total number of dangerous proclaimed offenders arrested from abroad has reached 15.

Punjab Police said that the criminal proclaimed offender Shahid was wanted by Saddar Police district Rajanpur since 2022. Proclaimed offender Shahid fled abroad after several incidents of robbery and dacoity. Punjab Police team has issued a red notice to the advertiser from Interpol; the criminal has been arrested and extradited back to Pakistan with the cooperation of Saudi Arabia Police.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar appreciated the police team for arresting the dangerous criminal from abroad. IGP Punjab said that criminals should be punished by completing the legal process soon. IG Punjab directed that the crackdown should be made more effective to arrest the most wanted criminals of heinous crimes.

Meanwhile, IGP Punjab presided a high-level meeting regarding improvement in traffic issues, in which Additional IG Traffic Mirza Faran Baig, Chief Operating Officer Safe Cities Authority Captain Mustansar Feroze (R), SSP Traffic Ghazanfar Ali Shah, CTO Lahore Amara Athar were present, while all district traffic officers across Punjab participated in the meeting through video link. Various suggestions for ensuring good governance in traffic regulation and management were considered in the meeting.

IG Punjab said that the obstructions and encroachments on the roads of all the districts of the province should be removed immediately with the help of the district administration. He said that the traffic police will have to increase the use of modern technology to make their performance more efficient on the highways.

IGP Punjab directed to further improve traffic flow with the help of Safe Cities Authority cameras, eliminate temporary and permanent encroachments. And strictly follow the traffic rules and road safety SOPs to prevent accidents on the roads. He emphasized that the education wing of the traffic police should give effective awareness to the citizens about the digital traffic application. IG Punjab directed that the carriages should not set up stalls at any place other than the designated places.

Additional IG Traffic Mirza Faran Baig said in the meeting that traffic licensing has been increased by 90% last year compared to 15 years and electric driving and online licensing systems have been launched for the convenience of the citizens.

Furthermore, More than 20 lakh rupees have been issued to the officials of various districts including Lahore and their children for treatment. Spokesman Punjab Police said that more than 43 crores rupees have been spent on the welfare of the force so far this year.

According to details, 12 lakh rupees were released for Faisalabad Police’s ASI Muhammad Faisal Awan for the cancer treatment. Constable Muhammad Ashraf of Pakpattan was given 03 lakh rupees for the treatment of his daughter’s heart problem. Two and a half lakh rupees were given to driver constable Muhammad Zubair for the blood cancer treatment of his four-year-old son Adil Zubair. Head Constable Ahmed Usman was given 02 lakh 55 thousand rupees for the treatment of one year old daughter Fajr. 28 thousand 200 rupees were issued to Lahore Police Constable Mumtaz Ali for hearing treatment of his 07-year-old son Muhammad Abubakr.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar directed to continue the measures for the health welfare of the police employees and their families. He said that the police force is my family and will not leave an officer or his loved ones alone in the fight against diseases.

IGP Punjab met the police officials and their families at the Central Police Office. He issued relief orders after listening to the requests and applications submitted by the police employees and their families. He said that the best welfare of police force and their families is the first priority all possible measures should be continued.

According to the details, IG Punjab directed the DIG Welfare to provide relief on the request of Class IV employee Rubina Bibi for assistance in the education of the children. Ghazi Constable Saifullah’s request for provision of official quarters was sent to CCPO Lahore for necessary action.

He also directed the DPO okara to provide relief after a personal hearing on the request to remove the name of Traffic Assistant Hussam’s son from the CRO list. IG Punjab directed CCPO Lahore to take action on the recruitment application of the wife of Mehboob Masih. IGP Punjab directed DIG Welfare to take priority action on the request of plot provision by the daughter of Constable Saeed Ahmed Shaheed. IGP Punjab directed the DIG Welfare to provide relief to the applications of families of Inspector Syed Sajjad Hussain Zaidi and Constable Mehboob Ahmed. IGP Punjab directed AIG Admin & security to provide relief to on recruitment requests of Constable Muhammad Saif and Mehmood Ahmed’s children on family claim, while on the request of Constable Sohail, IGP Punjab directed the DIG Welfare to provide financial support for the treatment of his wife.

IG Punjab directed that all the officers should provide all possible relief through immediate action on the requests submitted by the police employees and send reports to the Central Police Office.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

