Technology

Across the globe: thousands of users report Facebook, Instagram outage

BR Web Desk | Reuters Published March 5, 2024 Updated March 5, 2024 09:13pm

Users faced difficulty in accessing Meta’s Facebook and Instagram platforms on Tuesday evening with a majority reporting being logged out of their app, while some said their feeds were not refreshing, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Initial updates indicated the outage was not just in Pakistan, and is likely to have happened in other territories as well.

The disruptions started around 10:00 am ET (8pm PST), with more than 300,000 reports of outages for Facebook and about 40,000 reports for Instagram, according to the website.

“We’re aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now,” Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said in a post on X social media.

Meta’s status dashboard showed the application programming interface for WhatsApp Business was also facing issues. There were around 200 reports of outages for WhatsApp on Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including users.

The outage was among the top trending topics on X, formerly Twitter, with several users saying they had suddenly been logged out of the Meta-owned social media platforms.

