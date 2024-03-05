AIRLINK 59.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.32%)
India agency verifies McDonald’s claim of ‘real’ cheese use, franchisee says

Reuters Published March 5, 2024 Updated March 5, 2024 03:01pm

MUMBAI/CHENNAI: An executive at McDonald’s biggest Indian franchisee Westlife Foodworld’s said on Tuesday the country’s food standards authority had verified its claims of using “real cheese” in its food products after a crackdown by Maharashtra state.

The Western state of Maharashtra in November suspended the license of one of McDonald’s outlets in the east of Mumbai for allegedly using cheese analogues of vegetable oil instead of “real cheese” and misleading consumers.

The state later revoked the suspension after an appeal by Westlife, which dropped the word “cheese” from some of its products including burgers and nuggets in December.

McDonald’s CEO says several markets in Middle East impacted by conflict

Following the decision from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, Westlife can use names of cheese in all its products given that cheese is one of the key ingredients, Managing Director Saurabh Kalra said in a press conference.

