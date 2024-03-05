AIRLINK 60.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.85%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-03-05

Durra gas field: Iran rejects GCC communiqué

Reuters Published 05 Mar, 2024 03:09am

DUBAI: Iran rejected a Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) communique claiming the Durra gas field as “jointly and only owned by Saudi Arabia and Kuwait” as “unconstructive”, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said on Monday.

“Such an unfounded and unilateral statement is unconstructive,” Kanaani said, stressing Iran’s insistence on diplomatic and technical talks to determine the gas field’s status.

Iran has previously claimed a stake in the field and has called a

Kuwaiti-Saudi Arabian agreement to develop it signed in 2022 “illegal”.

GCC Durra gas field

