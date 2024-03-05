Uganda team embarks on study visit to BISP HQs

ISLAMABAD: A 17-member delegation from Uganda led by Aggrey David Kibenge, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development of Uganda, embarked on a study visit to the headquarters of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

Secretary BISP Amer Ali Ahmad welcomed the delegation at the inaugural session and provided them an in-depth overview of BISP and its multifaceted initiatives.

The Secretary highlighted the pivotal role of BISP in providing a safety net for those identified as beneficiaries in Pakistan over the past 15 years, an official statement said on Monday.

Highlighting the core features of BISP, Secretary Ahmad emphasised the importance of the National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER) database, covering 35 million households and 88 percent of Pakistan's total population, the statement said.

â€œThis robust database not only serves as a foundation for targeting beneficiaries but also facilitates timely and transparent interventions, particularly during pandemics and natural disasters,â€ the Secretary said.

In response, Kibenge, the delegation lead, commended BISP for its hospitality and expressed keen interest in learning from BISPâ€™s experiences, particularly in managing the dynamic NSER registry. He highlighted the potential for collaboration between Uganda and Pakistan to enhance their respective social protection systems, the statement added.

