Mar 05, 2024
SIUT refutes baseless medical advisory

Press Release Published 05 Mar, 2024 03:09am

KARACHI: Time and again this has been observed that some fictitious, unfounded, and baseless medical advisory is circulated in social media for public consumption attributed to Professor Adib Rizvi on a variety of kidney-related medical issues.

SIUT has clarified in the past and once again reiterates that Professor Rizvi who is the founding Director of SIUT (Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation) and an internationally recognized kidney specialist never issues such baseless and totally non-scientific advisory messages for the public at large.

In a recent case, a baseless medical advisory attributed to Professor Rizvi is being circulated in social media stating and asking the people to refrain from consuming tea which is served in hotels on the ground that milk used in tea is contaminated with certain chemicals which is injurious to the human body and leads to kidney failure.

The public at large is again hereby informed that no such advisory has been issued by Dr Adib Rizvi or his hospital on this subject.

SIUT and Dr Rizvi both reserve the right to take legal action against those forums that are spreading such false advisory with their ulterior and commercial motives.

