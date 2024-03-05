Cypher case: Omar calls for trial of IK’s ex-military secretary

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan on Monday called for trial of former prime minister Imran Khan’s military secretary in cypher case.

Talking to reporters outside Parliament House, Ayub, along with the newly elected PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, said that keeping the cypher documents safe was the responsibility of the then-prime minister’s military secretary.

“If the case is to proceed, it should be proceeded against these persons [military secretary],” he added.

Commenting on the PPP chairman’s address in the National Assembly, Ayub said that Bilawal used un-parliamentary words in the house.

“Bilawal does not know the cypher’s mechanism,” he added.

Barrister Gohar slammed the seven-party ruling alliance, saying the coalition itself is nothing but “crises” and added that they could not steer the country out of the crises.

To a question about political stability, he said that the regime will have to release PTI founding chairman Imran Khan along with Pervez Elahi, Dr Yasmeen Rashid, and others languishing in jails in concocted and politically motivated cases.

He said that there will be no political stability in the country unless the political prisoners in the country are released as thousands of PTI workers are either in hiding or in prisons due to fake cases registered against them.

