Suthra Punjab campaign: LWMC intensifies cleaning activities

Recorder Report Published 05 Mar, 2024 03:09am

LAHORE: The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on Monday intensified its cleaning activities as part of the Suthra Punjab campaign in the provincial capital.

According to an LWMC spokesperson, LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din visited various areas of the city to monitor the campaign. On this occasion, he instructed the LWMC operation teams to ensure that all commercial markets in Lahore were made zero-waste by 8 am daily. The LWMC was removing garbage from open plots while service lanes along main roads were also being targeted for cleanliness.

The CEO inspected cleanliness arrangements in several areas, including Kamahan Ashiana Road, Ferozepur Road, Nishtar Town, Kacha Jail Road, Madar e Millat Road, PIA Road and various markets.

He emphasized the need for officers to be present in the field and monitor cleaning operations thoroughly. He also stressed that negligence in sanitation arrangements will not be tolerated and urged the citizens to support the LWMC team by disposing of garbage in designated bins.

