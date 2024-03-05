LHC dismisses plea against Aurat March

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday dismissed a petition of a citizen against the upcoming Aurat March in the city.

The petitioner Azam Butt through his counsel submitted that Aurat March had been taking place in Lahore since 2019 with an apparent motive to expose the problems women face in Pakistan.

However, he alleged that it had been observed in the past that the participants of the March indulged in passing indecent comments and social media platforms spread them without any filtration.

He pleaded that such activities had been destroying the fabric of society. He, therefore, asked the court to restrain the district government from allowing Aurat March.

The court after hearing his counsel at length dismissed the petition being not maintainable.

