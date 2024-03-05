Gwadar’s flood: victims China Overseas Ports Holding (Pakistan) donates relief supplies

KARACHI: From February 27th to 29th, Gwadar suffered the heaviest and longest-lasting rainstorm over the last 16 years, which resulted in a large-scale flooding in the urban area, leaving the roads destroyed, and a large number of residential buildings collapsed.

The production and daily life of the local people fell into extremely difficult situation.

After the disaster, China Overseas Ports Holding (Pakistan) Co., Ltd. immediately launched a rescue operation. Under very difficult conditions, it urgently purchased 30,000 bottles of mineral water, 3,000 bottles of canned food, etc., and distributed them to the victims in time.

During the flood, the China-Pakistan Faqeer Colony Middle School in Gwadar, built and managed with China’s aid, took in hundreds of people affected by the disaster to take shelter.

