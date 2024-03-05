Shehbaz assumes office

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assumed the office on Monday soon after taking the oath of prime minister.

An official said that the prime minister also held the first meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in the evening.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Shehbaz Sharif arrived at the Prime Minister’s Office after taking the oath where he was presented with a guard of honour by the armed forces of the Pakistan Army.

Later, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with the outgoing Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and praised the steps taken by the caretaker government for the continuation of the country’s development under the leadership of the outgoing caretaker prime minister. He expressed his best wishes for the outgoing Caretaker Prime Minister in the future.

Later, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar was presented with a guard of honour. Shehbaz Sharif bid farewell to the outgoing caretaker Prime Minister.

Later, the Prime Minister of Malaysia congratulated Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on assuming the post of prime minister and expressed his best wishes.

He also expressed good wishes for Nawaz Sharif, for which Shehbaz Sharif thanked him.

Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan and Malaysia have a long-standing brotherly relationship and Pakistan wants to further promote trade and diplomatic relations with Malaysia. He invited the prime minister of Malaysia to visit Pakistan.

