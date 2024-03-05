AIRLINK 60.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.85%)
BOP 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.39%)
DFML 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.88%)
DGKC 69.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.42%)
FCCL 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 26.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
GGL 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 115.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.35%)
HUBC 116.06 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.38%)
HUMNL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.44%)
KEL 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.66%)
KOSM 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.57%)
MLCF 38.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.57%)
OGDC 132.17 Increased By ▲ 8.20 (6.61%)
PAEL 21.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
PIAA 12.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.47%)
PIBTL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 119.87 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (5.38%)
PRL 28.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.46%)
PTC 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.5%)
SEARL 51.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.96%)
SNGP 68.77 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.58%)
SSGC 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.15%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.33%)
TPLP 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TRG 72.75 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.31%)
UNITY 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.25%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.2%)
BR100 6,790 Increased By 72.9 (1.09%)
BR30 23,078 Increased By 560.6 (2.49%)
KSE100 65,952 Increased By 626 (0.96%)
KSE30 22,417 Increased By 271.6 (1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-05

Shehbaz assumes office

Zaheer Abbasi Published 05 Mar, 2024 03:09am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assumed the office on Monday soon after taking the oath of prime minister.

An official said that the prime minister also held the first meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in the evening.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Shehbaz Sharif arrived at the Prime Minister’s Office after taking the oath where he was presented with a guard of honour by the armed forces of the Pakistan Army.

Later, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with the outgoing Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and praised the steps taken by the caretaker government for the continuation of the country’s development under the leadership of the outgoing caretaker prime minister. He expressed his best wishes for the outgoing Caretaker Prime Minister in the future.

Later, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar was presented with a guard of honour. Shehbaz Sharif bid farewell to the outgoing caretaker Prime Minister.

Later, the Prime Minister of Malaysia congratulated Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on assuming the post of prime minister and expressed his best wishes.

He also expressed good wishes for Nawaz Sharif, for which Shehbaz Sharif thanked him.

Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan and Malaysia have a long-standing brotherly relationship and Pakistan wants to further promote trade and diplomatic relations with Malaysia. He invited the prime minister of Malaysia to visit Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Shehbaz Sharif Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister’s Office Anwaar ul Haq Kakar

Comments

200 characters

Shehbaz assumes office

KIBOR falls 10 bps on lower inflation figures

MFPU head: FD to hire professional for 3 years

ADB warns govt of loan suspension

KP PA approves over Rs159bn budget for current month

Poor civil works, etc: Nepra warns MD NTDC of possible action

Integrating renewable energy into operations : Nepra grants approval to two of three RFPs submitted by KE

PSO to write letter to govt to help the entity avert default

Probe into May 9 riots: Bilawal endorses PTI’s joint commission demand

Registered persons: FBR issues new procedure for disposal of requests

March 3, 2024: FBR issues Rs65bn refunds to exporters

Read more stories