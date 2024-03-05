Presidential election: CEC accepts nominations of Zardari, Achakzai

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja has accepted the nominations of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) supremo Asif Ali Zardari and Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PMAP) chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai for presidential election scheduled on Saturday.

The CEC, in his capacity as the Returning Officer for the presidential poll, accepted the two nominations on the Form II issued by him on Monday.

Rule 5(6) of the Presidential Election Rules 1988 provides that the RO shall draw up a list of candidates whose nominations have been accepted and publish it on Form II

Zardari is supported by PPP, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and their allies whereas Achakzai is supported by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed members of the parliament and provincial Assemblies.

