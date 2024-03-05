AIRLINK 60.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.85%)
Lahore Grain Market Rates

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Monday (March 04, 2024)...
Recorder Report Published 05 Mar, 2024 03:09am

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Monday (March 04, 2024)

======================================
Per 100 kg
======================================
Sugar                      14050-14100
Gur                        18000-20000
Shakar                     17000-21000
Ghee (16 kg)                 6700-7300
Almond (Kaghzi)            10000-42000
Almond (Simple)            12500-15000
Sogi                       40000-70000
Dry Date                   14000-20000
Chilli (Sabat)             30000-36000
Chilli (Pissi)             60000-70000
Turmeric                   16500-20000
Darchini (large)           26000-28000
Mong (Sabat)               24000-26000
Dal Mong (Chilka)          26000-29000
Dal Mong (Washed)          27000-29000
Dal Mash (Sabat)           42000-47000
Dal Mash (Chilka)          45000-50000
Dal Mash (Washed)          50000-56000
Dal Masoor (Local)         35000-40000
Dal Masoor (impor)         29000-31000
Masoor (salam-impor)       27000-28000
Masoor (salam-local)       29000-34000
Gram White                 28000-35000
Gram Black                 19000-23000
Dal Chana (Thin)           20000-22000
Dal Chana (Thick)          22500-23500
White Kidney Beans
(Lobia)                          42000
Red Kidney Beans
(Lobia)                    48000-55000
--------------------------------------
Rice (per 100 kg)
--------------------------------------
Basmati Super (Old)        33000-35000
Basmati Super (new)        26000-31000
Kainat 1121                29000-35000
Rice Basmati (386)         20000-22000
Basmati broken             16000-20000
--------------------------------------
Tea (per 1 kg)
--------------------------------------
Tea (Black)                  1900-2200
Tea (Green)                  1400-1650
======================================

